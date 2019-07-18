Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani go emotional as show nears end

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

Actor Kunal Jaisingh is emotional that his show "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka" is coming to an end. The second season of "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka" stars Kunal as Ruhaan, Tejasswi Prakash as Mishti, and Aneri Vajani as Pari. It will have a dramatic end, with Mishti fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

"I have mixed emotions right now. I am happy that fans showered us with so much love and I am sad because the show is coming to an end," Kunal said.

"It has been an incredible journey and I want to thank each and everyone who made it such a huge success," he said.

To this, Tejasswi added: "It's been a pleasure to be a part of the show, knowing and understanding Mishti, and essaying different shades of love, friendship, and sisterhood. The character was wonderfully written and I am grateful that I could get the audience to love her and accept her."

Aneri said she would miss the whole team.

"It's not every day that you get to portray a role so relatable and real. Pari goes through myriad emotions of acceptance, love, and siblinghood, to finally find her own self. I consider myself fortunate to have received a chance to bring her alive on screen. I am going to miss everyone," she said.

The finale episode airs on July 18.