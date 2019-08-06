Sara Khan Birthday Special: 10 Bold and Beautiful pictures of Bigg Boss 4 fame TV actress

TV actress Sara Khan debuted in the world of small screen as the perfect Bahu in the Star Plus show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. The actress became a household name with the show in which she was seen as Sadhna. The show didn’t just give her popularity but also made her one of the top actresses of the Indian television at that time. Sara Khan always wanted to be an actress. Before venturing into acting, the diva even won Miss Bhopal title in 2007 and had anchored for Doordarshan. Soon after in 2010, Sara Khan again rose to limelight with her appearance in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 4. The actress even got married to her boyfriend and TV actor Ali Merchant, however, soon after they came out of the Bigg Boss house, they broke their marriage. It is said that the couple was paid Rs 5 million for the marriage on the reality show. As the actress turns 30 years old today, let’s have a look at her bold and beautiful pictures that will give you butterflies.

In 2007, Sara Khan won Miss Bhopal

The TV actress has also anchored for Doordarshan Madhya Pradesh before her acting debut

Sara Khan was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 4

She married her boyfriend and TV actor Ali Merchant while locked in the house

After Bigg Boss, Sara's next film was M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai which released in 2014.

Sara Khan has also worked in Pakistani serials

Sara Khan made headlines when her sister accidentally shared her video in a bathing tub

The actress was heavily trolled for the video and became a target of netizens

She has even been a target of trolls in Pakistan for her clothes

