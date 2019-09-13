Ace Of Space 2: Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha, Manveer Gurjar support their favourite contestants

The success of Season 1 of MTV Ace of Space kept the viewers hooked and waiting for Season 2! MTV Ace of Space 2, launched this August, was launched with a bang and ever since the start, has been entertaining and engaging the audience, with multiple highpoints. While the viewers must have been rooting for their favorite contestants, a few actors from the tinsel town also have their favorite contestants they are showering their support to. Popular TV face Varun Sood, one of the most popular contestants of the first season of MTV Ace of Space 1, grabbed headlines for his much-talked about relationship with Divya Agarwal on the show. As one of the top contestants in the first season, Varun is quite kicked to see the contestants in the second season.

Showering his support for friend Baseer Ali and Shruti Sinha, who are locked up inside the Mastermind’s house, Varun says, “After an eventful stint in the first season, it feels great to see the bunch of contestants this season witnessing the same journey. I’m happy to see two of my favorites- Baseer and Shruti, locked inside the house this season. It’s just been a few weeks that they have entered and they’ve played their game extremely well. It surely is not easy to be locked inside the house with no sunlight for 72 days. I’m extending my support to both of them and wish them all the luck. May the best contestant win.”

Actor Sunny Leone is supporting Akshay for MTV Ace of Space 2. Sunny, who has been a part of Akshay’s social media video, is rooting for him and wants him to win the second season of the captive reality show. Showering her good wishes and support, Sunny says, “I am really happy to see Akshay on MTV Ace of Space 2. His confidence, demeanor and the way he expresses himself is truly heartwarming. He is genuine and has a positive outlook towards life and I’m hoping he picks up the winner trophy.”

Reality show winner Manveer Gujjar has also expressed his happiness for Renu Bhati- a female roaster from the Gujjar community known for her epic humor and comic timing. He shares,” Humari hi community ki ladki Renu Bhati, jisske already social media mein khaafi followers hai, itni entertaining hai, itni bindass hai, bahut acha lag raha hai Renu ko show mein dekhkar and she is making us proud with her performance and her entertaining behaviour. I really hope and pray that she wins the title, if not the title I am sure she will win hearts.”

Popular TV Actor Jay Bhanushali was welcomed in MTV Ace of Space 2 house. He had a gala time with the contestants. When asked about his favorite contestant on the show, Jay said, “I have to be biased because I know two people inside the house from before, Krissann Barretto and Shruti Sinha. Both of them are strong contenders and I’m quite impressed with the way they put forth their point of view.” Not only the girls jay also finds the two Hyderabadi boys – Baseer and Salman as the strong contenders. “It’ll be nice to see the finale with Baseer and Salman in the finale fighting for the trophy”, confesses Jay.

The king of reality shows, Rannvijay Singha also showered his support to the Hyderabadi Boy – Baseer Ali, on social media. He gave a big shout to Baseer even before the start of the show and continued to send good wishes to him on his birthday. Have a look at the post below.

