Vikram Box Office Collection Day 5: Kamal Haasan starrer does phenomenal business, mints Rs 200 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Vikram Box Office Collection

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. In just five days, the film raked in over Rs 200 crore, globally. The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences.

ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film struggles; sees further drop

Vikram overseas Box Office performance

Kamal Haasan-starrer is not only dominating the domestic box office but also global. Vikram was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram has collected over Rs 200 crore (gross) worldwide in just five days. His tweet read, "#Vikram enters the Rs 200 Crs WW Gross Club." It has crossed the $2 million (Rs 15.5 crore approx) gross in the USA and is still going strong.

Recently, Amul celebrated the commercial and critical success of Vikram in its latest topical, wherein it showed Kamal Haasan’s character Agent Vikram holding a rifle in one hand and toasted butter in another hand. The topical was titled, “VIKRAMUL!”, with the tagline "Amul, Masska Entertainer!". Sharing the doodle on Instagram, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster!”

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi. ALSO READ: After Vikram's box office success, Kamal Haasan gifts director Lokesh Kanakaraj a swanky car; see pic