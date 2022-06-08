Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film struggles; sees further drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Samrat Prithviraj

After recording a good weekend at the box office, it seems that Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' is struggling to stay in the race. The film, which expected to collect big moolah at the box office, could not maintain its hold over the ticket windows. It witnessed a big drop in collections of around 50 per cent. However, after witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial managed to score a good first weekend despite competition from two regional releases, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major at the box office.

As per early trade reports, Samrat Prithviraj saw a massive drop in occupancy in morning shows on Day 5, June 7. According to Box Office India, "the drop was less in UP with collections going down 40% there while other places like Rajasthan and CI were also on the right side of 50% but generally collections fell in the 55-60% range from Friday."

On Day 4, June 6, Samrat Prithviraj had earned a total of Rs 44.40 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated, "#SamratPrithviraj has a sharp decline on Day 4 [Mon]... Should've scored in double digits or thereabouts to make up for the unsatisfactory biz on Day 1 and 2... Biz at national chains remains dull... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr. Total: 44.40 cr. #India biz."

About Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film, which was previously titled 'Prithviraj', is based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. Samrat Prithviraj released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.