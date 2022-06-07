Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
  5. After Vikram's box office success, Kamal Haasan gifts director Lokesh Kanakaraj a swanky car; see pic

Helmed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film is riding high at the box office and had gone to emerge as a blockbuster. Lauding the director, Kamal Haasan gifted the director a Lexus car. Check out the pictures here!

Prerna Yadav Edited by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2022 16:27 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@DIRLOKESHFC

Actor Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been able to garber massive response from the audience. The film has been a huge success at the box office. Helmed by Lokesh Kanakaraj's the film relesaed on June 3 and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal expressed his gratitude towards Lokesh by gifting him a swanky car. He gifted the director a Lexus car in the wake of the film's phenomenal success. The luxury car starts at an ex-showroom price of rupees sixty lakhs and goes up to 2.5 Crores in India. Several pictures of Kamal and Lokesh posing in front of the car with the keys have been going viral on social media platforms. 

Take a look:

Image Source : TWITTER/@DIRLOKESHFC

Kamal Haasan's Twitter post 

Earlier in the day, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of 'Vikram'. In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film 'Vikram' in that line up.

"It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known. My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for 'Vikram's' success.

"Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverbrating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together. The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that," the actor said before signing off.

About the film Vikram 

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, it is a Raaj Kamal Films International movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Suriya makes a cameo appearance in the film. The film continues from the 2019 release Kaithi and follows a black-ops squad led by Amar tracking down masked vigilantes, while he learns of a drug syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Sandhanam, who wants the missing drugs to be delivered to his cold-blooded boss.

-with IANS inputs

