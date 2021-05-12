Veteran actor Nellai Siva dies; Sridevi Sreedhar, Stalin Muthu and others pay condolences

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Veteran actor Nellai Siva dies

Veteran actor and comedian Sivanathan Shanmugavelan Ramamoorthy, also known as Nellai Siva, breathed his last on Tuesday (May 11). He passed away in his hometown Panagudi, Tirunelveli district. He was 69. Reportedly, the actop died due to heart attack. His last rites will be done by his brother's children. He was popular as a successful character artist and a comedian.

Nellai Siva's death has left many celebrities in shock. Paying condolences, celebrities like Stalin Muthu, Sridevi Sreedhar and others took to social media to mourn the loss.

Nellai Siva starred in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi and Kireedam and others.