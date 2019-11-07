Darbar: Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan to release motion poster of Rajinikanth’s film

Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan to release motion poster of Rajinikanth’s Darbar

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his next film Darbar. The film has already been attracting much attention as it belongs to the superstar and the first look earned much praise. While the project was already big, more dynamic names have now been attached to it. Superstars Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan will unveil the motion poster of Thalaiva’s cop-drama today i.e. November 7th.

Darbar is Rajiniknath’s 167th film and this is the first time that he is playing the role of a police officer in his 27 years long career. This has already made the fans excited about the film and now Salman and other names getting attached to it has made it even more special. While Salman will be releasing the Hindi motion poster, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan will unveil the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu posters respectively.

Along with Rajinikanth, Darbar stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Sunil Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Maharashtra and is scheduled to hit the screens on January 15, 2020. The film is Thalaiva’s gift to his fans on Pongal.

Talking about featuring in the film, Prateik Babbar earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been my aspiration to share screen space with a legend like Rajinikanth sir. I can’t wait to meet him and observe him on set. I have been appreciated for my characters with grey shades and I am investing my 200 percent in this role because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

