Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan announces release date of next film with new video

Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan announces the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans with his next Bollywood film, Laal Singh Chaddha, on Christmas 2020. This year the Christmas will be celebrated with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Aamir has booked the celebration for next year. On Wednesday, the superstar shared a new video announcing the release date of his film and surprised his fans. He wrote, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...”

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan which couldn’t manage to win the hearts of people but the superstar’s fans were awaiting an announcement for his next film. While he had already revealed that he will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, now it is also clear that fans will have to wait a year to see him on the big screen.

Also read: Aamir Khan gets nostalgic and shares his favourite scene from 3 Idiots

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be the Hindi remake of the 1994 hit Forrest Gump and the actor will be seen playing the role originally played by Tom Hanks. It is also said that the actor is on a special diet these days to come in shape of a younger character by losing 20 kilos for his role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier, a source close to the development informed a media publication, “The actor (Aamir Khan) follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects for the project.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan weren’t talking to each other

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Forest Grump from which Laal Singh Chaddha is being made:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page