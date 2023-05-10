Mammootty begins prepping up for his upcoming film Bazooka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: SAH_I_ Mammootty has begun prepping up for his upcoming film Bazooka

Malayali star Mammootty’s upcoming film Bazooka has begun its pre-production in Ernakulam, Kerala. The film will also feature Gautham Menon and Shine Tom Chacko. This will mark the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Kaloor Dennis. The crime thriller will be filmed in Cochin and Bengaluru and is being produced by Yoodlee Films and co-produced by Theatre of Dreams.

The script of this upcoming crime thriller got the megastar hooked on the story and made him say yes right away.

Mammootty spoke at length about his film, “It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. Bazooka is an action film but is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey”.

Director Deeno Dennis too shared, “This film is the culmination of a lifelong dream to work with Mammootty sir and this script gave me the opportunity to do so. I feel because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic life stone”.

Co-producer Jinu V Abraham too added, “This is a very special film for us because we are working with none other than a legend like Mammootty. Hopefully, we will create a film that will be embraced by not just audiences in Kerala but beyond”.

The Malayali star delivered multiple hits including Bheeshma Pavam, Rorshach, CBI 5: The Brain, and Christopher among others. Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in Tollywood film Agent alongside Akhil Akkineni and Lijo Jose Pellissey’s Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam He has Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad, Ranjith’s Kadugannawa Our Yatra, and Jeo Baby’s Kathaal, starring Jyothika in the pipeline.

