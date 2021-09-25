Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Love Story Twitter Review: Fans hail Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer as ‘Blockbuster’

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer the Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film Love Story hit the theatres on Friday (September 25). Sekhar Kammula directorial showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love.

The film has opened to great responses from the audience. It has managed to impress cine buffs on Twitter worldwide. From the actor's exemplary performance, Naga and Sai's chemistry to the film’s strong storyline and toe-tapping music, the film is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats. Soon after the release of the film, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Lauding Sai Pallavi's dancing skills, a user wrote, "@Sai_Pallavi92's dancing was incredulous. She genuinely gets better every time. #NagaChaitanya is always a pleasure to watch. And the music consisted of some of the best songs I've heard in my life."

The movie is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Besides lead actors, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Satyam Rajesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao, and Thagubothu Ramesh in pivotal roles. The songs and background music of the film are composed by Pawan Ch.