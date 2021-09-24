Friday, September 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Love Story Releases Today LIVE: Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Love Story Releases Today LIVE: Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Superstar Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama film Love Story releases on September 24. If you are planning to watch the Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2021 11:06 IST
Love Story Releases Today
Image Source : TWITTER

Love Story Releases Today: Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Starring  Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi the Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film Love Story hit the cinema halls on Friday (September 24). The film had already peaked the excitement of the fans with its entertaining trailer. They were keen on Sai Pallavi's dance moves, for which she is very well known. The film showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. 

What is Love Story Movie Release Date?

24 September 2021

Where to book Love Story movie tickets?

You can book Naga Chaitanya's Love Story movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. 

Who is the Director of Love Story?

Sekhar Kammula

Who are the producers of Love Story movie?

Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao

Who is the writer of Love Story movie 2021?

Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

What is the star cast of Love Story movie?

Naga Chaitanya as Revanth 

Sai Pallavi as Mounica 
Devayani as Mounica's mother 
Posani Krishna Murali 
Rajeev Kanakala 
Easwari Rao as Revanth's mother 
Satyam Rajesh 
Thagubothu Ramesh 
Uttej 

What is the running time of Love Story?

2hours 36minutes

Who is the Music Director of Love Story movie?

The film score is composed by Pawan Ch.

How can I see Love Story Movie Trailer?

You can watch Love Story movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Aditya Music. 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News