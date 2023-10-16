Leo Advance Booking Report: Know ticket prices and timings of Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay in Leo

The advance booking for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Leo has already begun. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has advanced booking of Rs 1.2 crore. Reportedly 64,229 tickets were sold for 446 Tamil shows of Leo. It further states that the advanced response in Chennai was more. According to a report in Book My Show, the highest ticket for Leo is priced at Rs 1,500 for a recliner seat in Karnataka and Kerala.

The ticket prices in Mumbai are reportedly Rs 450 and in Pune is Rs 340. Whereas in Chennai the tickets are Rs 190 and the first show will be at 9 am. In states where Telugu is spoken, film ticket prices are Rs 700 for recliner seats. In Kochi, the highest ticket is priced at Rs 340 for a recliner.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 19. The film's screenplay is co-written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. Leo film marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Interestingly, Leo reunites Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay after delivering hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. Whereas Sanjay Dutt marks his Tamil debut with Leo after he made his Kannada debut with KGF: Chapter 2.

Earlier, the Leo audio event scheduled for September 30 in Chennai was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints".

