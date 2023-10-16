Monokini and bangles! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked by her sister-in-law on her 'girls trip' | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding created a hullabaloo on social media last month. The actor is hogging headlines for her appearances in Sindoor and Bangles post her wedding. While most Bollywood couples head to their honeymoon destination after the wedding festivities, Chopra opted for a girl's trip instead to the exotic, Maldives. On Monday, she gave a glimpse of her '#GirlsTrip' to her fans on social media and confirmed that she is not on her honeymoon.

After sharing a picture of her enjoying a beverage by the beach, Parineeti Chopra dropped her picture in a monokini on Instagram. The actor donned a black and neon monokini and flaunted her powder blush bangles along with it. She also revealed that she was clicked by her sister-in-law. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra stunned her fans as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 for Faabiiana. She wore a stunning pearl white saree, however, her chooda and sindoor remained the highlight of her look. Her saree also featured a long pallu fall and a statement backless blouse with a wide neckline. She completed her look with a polki choker, rings, ear studs, and a sleek hairdo.

Parineeti Chopra wedding

After getting engaged to Raghav Chadha in May this year, the actor tied the knot with the politician on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Their wedding festivities kicked off with a cricket match titled, Chadhas vs Chopras, in New Delhi. After having a series of fun activities in the capital, the couple jetted off to Udaipur with their family and friends for the royal wedding. Dressed in ivory and beige, the couple looked like a match in heaven.

