Kanguva teaser: Suriya's intense look in Siruthai Siva’s film impresses fans | WATCH

On Suriya's 48th birthday, the makers of the much-awaited Tamil film Kanguva dropped the teaser on Saregama Tamil's official YouTube channel on Sunday. Kanguva teaser has been released in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Hindi.

The teaser begins with Suriya in a wild warrior avatar, much different from his last film Jai Bheem where he played an advocate. The star can be seen with long hair and a rugged look surrounded by dead bodies, a horse, and his army. As the teaser progresses, Suriya can be seen killing a person with an arrow. He runs through a dark forest with an iron mask that hides his face in the beginning. Further, he can be seen roaring while multiple arrows are shot at him. The teaser ends with Suriya looking at the camera and saying, "All well."

Watch the Kanguva teaser here:

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, Suriya's fans shared their reactions on social media and heaped praises for the actor. One user wrote, "#Suriya looks absolutely dapper in the #Kanguvaglimpse! The look reminds of his scary avatar of Rolex from Vikram, one notch scarier though. Music by #DSP would be another big plus for this upcoming period saga." Another user wrote, "His script selection nowadays is brilliant." Yet another fan wrote, "THE MIGHTY. THE BRILLIANCE. THE UNBELIEVABLE #Kanguvaglimpse. Starring #Suriya #DishaPatani. Directed by #Siva. The Glimpse says it all, Some powerful performances to watch."

Check Twitter reactions here:

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani in an important role. The music of the film has been given by Devi Sri Prasad, who impressed his fans with songs like Srivalli. The film has been bankrolled by UV Creations and Studio Green.

