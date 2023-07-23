BRO trailer out: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej promise a mass-entertainer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM THE TRAILER Pawan Kalyan in BRO

Helmed by Samuthirakani, the most-awaited trailer of BRO is finally out. The film is the remake of Samuthirakani's Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham, and stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Zee Studios and People Media Factory, BRO will also see Ketika Sharma, and Priya Prakash Warrier in titular roles.

BRO follows the story of Mark, an assistant general manager in an MNC, and Time, played by Pawan Kalyan. Mark, a selfish man, meets with an accident and dies. He is blown after he wakes up and finds himself in a strange place. He meets Time who tells him that his time on Earth has ended. Kalyan and Tej's film promises a mass entertainer and will remind you of the Hindi film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Amrita Rao.

The film's trailer has garnered 17 million views ever since its release and is trending on YouTube.

Watch the BRO trailer here:

Written by Sreevathson, the music of BRO has been given by Thaman S. The film will hit the silver screen on July 28 and will also see Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in a cameo role. For those who don't know, BRO was scheduled to release on June 29, however, it was postponed due to a technical snag.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 2022 in Bheemla Nayak which became a hit. He will be seen in theatres this month and notably, he also made his Instagram debut this year. Saj Dharam Tej last appeared in the Telugu horror film Virupaksha. The film also starred Ravi Krishna, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and others.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets nod from CBFC but makers asked to revise dialogues; deets inside

Latest Entertainment News