Bro: Pawan Kalyan & Sai Dharam Tej’s poster unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in their upcoming film 'Bro'.

It is well known that Power star Pawan Kalyan is currently working on multiple projects. One among them is Vinodhaya Sitham's Telugu remake. Being directed by Samuthirakani, the film has its dialogues provided by Trivikram.

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej shared an exciting update about their upcoming film Bro. They revealed a new poster on social media and fans couldn’t keep calm. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen for the first time together in their upcoming film Bro. The upcoming project is the remake of a Tamil film titled Vinodhaya Sitham. Sharing the information, they have also released a poster of the film. In the poster, both Pawan and Sai are seen wearing lungis.

Bro actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Instagram to share the poster. He wrote in the caption, “The teaser will make you want more. It’s a promise from our end.” Celebrities and fans expressed their love for Sai and Pawan’s upcoming film. Actress and family’s closest member Niharika Konidela wrote, “yeyyy”. Fans too showed their love for the duo and wrote congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Bro is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28. The teaser of the film is expected to release at a grand event in Hyderabad.

Sai Dharam Tej paired up with his uncle Pawan Kalyan for the first time in his career. Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela has been roped in for a special song in the film. Music composer Thaman composed the music for 'Bro' and Trivikram wrote its screenplay and dialogues. As of now, the film is in the last leg of shooting, and post-production formalities will begin. 'Bro' is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Apart from Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, 'Bro' features Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Prudhvi Raj in significant roles.

