Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi version earns Rs 100.85 crore during pandemic

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the theaters on December 17, has earned Rs 100.85 crore for its Hindi version going into its seventh week. The movie's dialogues and songs have been trending on social media with fans creating their own version of the reels on the film's popular lines and its peppy music. And now, the Hindi version has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, which is great news for the movie's cast and crew. The Hindi version of Pushpa is dubbed by Shreyas Talpade.

Meanwhile, for all versions in India, Pushpa has collected Rs 365 crore after 50 days of release in cinema halls. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise box office report of Pushpa Hindi version in a tweet on Friday and declared it a blockbuster.

The producers Mythri Movies shared the India business of Pushpa in all languages after 50 days of release.

Pushpa portrays Allu Arjun in the role of a sandalwood smuggler. Speaking about the film's success during the pandemic, lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the film, told India TV, "It's very overwhelming to see love from people around the world. I am very glad that now not just the Indian audience but also global viewers are making note of the film. This love from the audience encourages us to work harder. And I always wanted to be known as a Pan - Indian actor, so it's just a dream come true moment for me honestly."

Pushpa continued to draw audiences despite direct competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has done USD 1 billion and more worldwide, and Ranveer Singh starter 83. Even after release on Amazon Prime Video, the box office collection of the film continues to grow.

Pushpa: The Rule will be the second part of this Sukumar directorial. The movie will begin filming soon and will eye release later this year. Allu Arjun is set to team with blockbuster directors like Prashanth Neel (KGF), Koratala Siva (Bharat Ane Nenu) and AR Murugadoss (Thuppakki) in the coming time. Speculation is rife that he is also set to collaborate with DJ director Harish Shankar.