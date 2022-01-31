Rashmika Mandanna calls Pushpa dream come true, 'Always wanted to be known as Pan-Indian actor' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna

'Srivalli' fever took over the Internet as the song from Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna starrer became social media anthem of sorts. Not only popular Indian faces including Hardy Sandhu and Suresh Raina were grooving to it, but cricketers David Warner and DJ Bravo too joined the Pushpa mania. As Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' becomes one of the most hyped movies at the moment, Rashmika, who plays Srivalli in the movie, says Pushpa is a dream come true for her.

Pushpa has not only set the box office on fire but is being hailed far and wide for its story and performances of the lead actors. Rashmika Mandanna, who allured the audience with her fiery role in 'Pushpa', is currently basking in the success of the film as she receives credit for her captivating screen presence with humility. It has won admirers for the 'National Crush' in India and abroad.

Overwhelmed by the response, Rashmika says she always wanted to be known as a 'pan-Indian' actor and the love from fans has encouraged her to work harder.

"Pushpa really means a lot to me. It's very overwhelming to see love from people around the world. I am very glad that now not just the Indian audience but also global viewers are making note of the film. This love from the audience encourages us to work harder. And I always wanted to be known as a Pan - Indian actor, so it's just a dream come true moment for me honestly," Rashmika told us in an email interaction.

While actors are predominately known for their films and roles, sometimes their personal lives overshadow their professional achievements. But Rashmika knows how to balance it. "Striking a balance between my personal life and professional life is something I consider very important. To maintain that, I make sure to never mix them, and live in the moment," she said.

She also had some fitness tips for her fans. "Being fit, healthy and mindful has always been important for me. It's very important to exercise regularly as it helps to bring discipline to our life. And other than that, It's very necessary to eat well and clean," she said.

Sharing how she keeps herself healthy during winters, the actress revealed, "Steam inhalation of Vicks VapoRab is something I always do in winters. Vicks Steam is good for our nose also as it opens up all the pores therein."