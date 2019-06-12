Kannada star Yash and his family land in controversy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM KGF star Yash gets involved in controversy

Naveen Kumar Gowda, known by his stage name Yash, is quite popular in Kannada film industry. Yash made his film debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi, playing a supporting role. The latest film which the 33-year-old actor did was KGF: Chapter 1, a drama-thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. The film was a blockbuster.

The KGF star along with his mother recently got involved in a controversy. Actually, Yash refused to evacuate the rented house in Bengaluru. According to sources, Yash and his mom Pushpa did not leave the house despite the regular reminders given by the landlord. Later, the owner of the house sought legal intervention to get the family to vacate the flat. Sources also told that the family was not even ready to pay extra rent to the landlord.

The KGF star Yash and his family were asked to vacate the flat in March. Due to some reasons, his mother Pushpa asked for an extension until May 31. According to a report in Filmibeat, Yash called one of the landlord's family members to a hotel and threatened him to provide a statement in favor of his family for destructing their reputation.

Yash still has not reacted to the issue. Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his next, KGF: Chapter 2. He will be seen in a very different role in the film. The director of the magnum opus, Prashanth Neel is doing his best to provide a never-seen-before cinematic experience.