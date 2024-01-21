Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Teaser Out: Jennifer Winget to romance Karan Wahi in courtroom drama | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Winget to romance Karan Wahi in courtroom drama

Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh starrer web series Singhania vs Singhania has been announced. The teaser of the series was released on Sunday. Jennifer Winget will be seen in the role of a lawyer after playing Major Monica in Code M. Karan Wahi will be seen romancing Winget after years. The pair was last seen together almost a decade ago in Star One's daily soap, Dil Mil Gaye.

The show is said to be based on the theme of a lawyer who will go against her own father to make her mark. She will be seen fighting the cases and life problems on her terms. Raisinghania vs Raisinghania is going to be telecast on Sony Liv. At present, the release date of this series has not been announced.

The teaser of Singhania vs Singhania is out!

The teaser started with a woman praising Anushka (Jennifer) about a case. But then a person says that as soon as it will be known that Anushka is the daughter of Rajdeep Raisinghania, then everyone will become soft. The father praises her but with a taunt. Karan Wahi also taunts Jennifer and says that good lawyers are seen only in Jolly LLB. Even though Anushka opens the case well, she does not get a chance to lead the case. Anushka's father hands over the case to Virat, which enrages her. In the end, Anushka delivers a dialogue, "Success is enjoyed only when achieved on one's own terms."

Watch the teaser here:

In this court drama, Jennifer Winget will play the role of Anushka, a sharp-witted lawyer who will try to make her mark in her father's law firm and fight every case ethically. Karan Wahi, on the other hand, is playing the role of Virat, who is a humble and driven lawyer, who is considered the rightful heir of the company.