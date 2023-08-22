Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor reunite for 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's new season, reveal what's new | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are back with one of the most loved youth-focused cult romantic drama, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'. After an overwhelming response and a successful run of four seasons, the show is here with its fifth season. While Parth plays the role of Manik, Niti is seen as Nandini. Taking to Instagram, Jiocinema shared a glimpse of the new season and captioned it, “Pichle season ke pyaar, heartbreak aur drama ke baad, where is this magical story of #MaNan headed?#KYYNewSeason streaming free 2 Sep onwards, only on #JioCinema.”

Following the epic love story of Manik played by Parth Samthaan and Nandini portrayed by Niti Taylor Bawa, in the new season, apart from Parth and Niti, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar, amongst others, will be reviving their original characters in the show's new season.

This season will also feature Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles, creating more intrigue and drama. Manik and Nandini reconcile at the end of Season 4 after their initial miscommunication at the beginning of the season. Season 5 builds on the promise of Hamesha Forever, made in Season 4, with the couple finally getting back together after a long period of separation. This is the moment fans have been waiting for since the show's inception.

Speaking on the new season, Parth Samthaan, the show's lead character, said in a statement, "The central focus of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been love, and this season, viewers will witness a new chapter in Manik and Nandini's story as they set out on a new adventure and battle together against all odds. The fans have supported #MaNan throughout their journey, from their initial college romance to them living together and working on the dynamics of their relationship as adults. It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention. The energy and enthusiasm that we witness from fans even after so many years is just extraordinary and I hope that they will continue to stand by us as #MaNan gets on yet another rollercoaster ride in their journey on the show and creates another romance legacy.”

Niti Taylor added, "After the immense success of season 4, we are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years. The fans' unending love & support for Nandini and #MaNan is heartwarming. The admiration and affection I've received has been a tremendous source of inspiration and we promise the audience that this season, they will get to witness a love that triumphs all odds."

The show will stream on Jio cinema from September 2.

