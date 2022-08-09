Netflix upcoming shows list: Indian Matchmaking 2 to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives 2

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix upcoming shows list

Netflix upcoming shows list: The OTT platform Netflix has an interesting lineup of shows to treat the viewers. The online streaming site announced its exciting new unscripted slate, bringing all-new crime, drama and romance titles to the fans. From Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, Social Currency to Indian Matchmaking S2, IRL - In Real Love and Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer - Netflix is upping the ante; and you’re invited!

Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives Return

The favourites return as Netflix brings back two of its sauciest shows - Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives. Providing the sweetest escape, the two shows are packed with drama, squabbles and a lot of laughter! Sima Aunty returns with a second season where some stars align and some matches decline. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni are bringing back hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama in a Season 2 that is bigger, bolder and fabulous-er!

OTT series on Nayanthara's wedding

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale follows superstar Nayanthara in the wake of her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The intimate documentary tells the sensation’s tale of success, love and happiness.

Social Currency

Cashing in the community coins with the reality show Social Currency, Netflix India tests a new format where eight popular influencers compete to power through 21 days without their beloved social media handles and build their identity from scratch. It’s time for them to shed the filters and get #Real. As part of their unscripted slate, Netflix will also bring together reality and love with IRL - In Real Love, a dating show that brings new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if real love will beat virtual love in the ultimate showdown!

Crime shows on Netflix

Exploring the genre of true crime in the most real way possible, Netflix brings two crime shows including Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld and the second part of Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld swiftly documents the battle for the future of Mumbai which raged through the 1990s, fought on the city’s streets between the police and organised crime. The gritty, grimy true-to-life depiction showcases the chase between the D-Company and the Encounter Squad through extortion, racketeering, drugs and finally terrorism.

The second part of Indian Predator titled, ‘The Diary of a Serial Killer’ is the taunting tale of a serial killer that will give you a chill so real, you cannot shake it off. Amidst accusations, rumours and a media trial, the killer himself comes forward to tell his story in this true crime documentary.

Whether you’re in the mood for Real Love, Real Drama, Real Crime or just a Real Fun Time - Netflix’s unscripted slate has it all!

DON'T MISS

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi aka Shefali Shah back to nab serial-killer gang

Dhanush 'warns' Ryan Gosling aka Six as he confirms role in The Gray Man sequel for Netflix

Darlings, Mai to Delhi Crime: Powerful shows on OTT, that are shining examples of women power

Latest Web Series News