Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Aaliya Siddiqui for bringing up her divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday. After being observed for a week, the host is back to school contestants over their behaviour inside the controversial house. Salman Khan slammed contestants including Akanksha Puri, Cryus Broacha, and Aaliya Siddiqui.

Salman grilled Aaliya for repeatedly bringing up her personal life, which was the talk of Tinseltown recently, and mentioning her ugly divorce from actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Aaliya also mentioned her mother-in-law a couple of times and Salman found it unnecessary.

Earlier, Aaliya have been seen discussing her divorce and kids with her co-contestant Abhishek. In a conversation with Abhishek, Aaliya got emotional as she missed her kids. She was heard saying that she wouldn't be here if she wasn't divorced and it is important in life to finish the job that one commits to.

Aaliya, in the reality show, also opened up about falling in love with Nawazuddin. During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya revealed that she was kicked out of her PG and it was then that Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin's brother asked her to come and live with them. Later, she asked Shamas to send Nawaz's photos and found him attractive.

She continued that she was smitten by Nawaz's eyes and found them sexy.

"His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photographs first and liked his eyes. His eyes were very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey", Aaliya said.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 also opened up about her current relationship with an Italian guy who is a software engineer. "The second man is an Italian and he is very beautiful and there is no doubt about it. So he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous", she said.

