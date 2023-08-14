Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says her journey on the show was a 'mental roller coaster'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss House

Actress Jiya Shankar, who was evicted from the show Bigg Boss OTT 2, ahead of the grand finale, has spoken about her journey in the show and defined it as a "mental roller coaster."

Jiya took to Instagram on Monday, where she shared a video montage from the show and said that she has emerged a winner because of her journey.

"My journey was definitely a mental roller coaster in the house and I've come out a winner. My heart is full with all the love you guys have bestowed upon me," she wrote alongside the video.

"This experience has given me lessons for life and I'll forever be grateful to have been through this journey with all my heart. Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou #JiyaKiJanta,'' she added.

Jiya had made it to the top 6 with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

Meanwhile, after the eviction from the show, the actress was again in the news for purchasing a swanky BMW. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account shared a video of Jiya receiving the delivery of her brand new luxurious car.

Watch the video:

About Bigg OTT 2 grand finale

After almost three months with no contact with the outside world, five contestants have made it to the Top 5 which includes Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand finale of the current season will take place tonight and will be aired on Jio Cinema.

