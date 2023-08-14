Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Great Indian Family gets a release date, find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's next with YRF to release next month

Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film The Great Indian Family, produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, finally gets a release date. The actor on Monday took to his social media accounts to share make the announcement and shared that the film will hit cinemas on September 22.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.

Vicky gave audiences a sneak peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone.

Also Read: Taylor Swift running for Dazzler's role in Deadpool 3, know full story

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Alka Amin, and Sadiya Siddiqui in key roles.

Also Read: As Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 premieres tonight, a look at past 'crorepatis' of Amitabh Bachchan's show

icky Kaushal's superhit career

Vicky has given spectacular performances in films like Uri, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, and Manmarziyaan. He was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which garnered good reviews from the audience as well as from the critics. It also performed well at the box office.

Actor's other projects

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Bollywood News