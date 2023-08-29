American Horror Story: Delicate- Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian creepy spider-infested poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM American Horror Story: Delicate

The makers have released the poster for the upcoming new installment of American Horror Story. The image was shared on Instagram and featuring Emma with a spider and web dripping from her mouth. In the image, Kim is decked out in eyelashes resembling spider legs, stared up at Robers with a glossy, blood red pout. Along with the post, the caption read, " Their bite is deadly. AHS: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on @hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX". The 13th season of the FX horror story anthalogy series will premeire on September 20 and is adapted from the horror novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

The plot basically follows Anna, an actress who has had multiple IVF treatments and begins to become paranoid that mysterious forces are keeping her from getting pregnant. She eventually does concieve a child, but the pregnancy ends in what doctors tell her is miscarriage. However, she can still feel her baby growing has her body continues to show signs of a pregnancy.

The season was written by Halley Feiffer, who has also served as showrunner. American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy said, "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done". The makers had recently unveiled the teaser of the series as well.

