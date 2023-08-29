Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted at basketball event; captures fans' attention

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tom Holland and Zendaya pose together at the event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland had visited some students in California for a little basketball at an event by the non-profit organistation Hoopbus. The event took place in Zendaya's hometown Oakland. In collaboration with Hoopbus and Project Backboard, Zendaya contributed to a new court that was built. Their playful pictures together have now captured the fans' attention. Since then the photos has been going viral on social media.

The pictures of the two actors posing together are getting a lot of love from fans. They wore matching black Oakland Roots T-shirts under white basketball jerseys and made goofy expressions as they posed for a photo.Users couldn't keep calm seeing their cute moment. One user said, "They complement each other so well". Another said, " The perfect couple, they look good together".

For the unversed, the couple met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and has been rumoured to be dating since 2017, and it was confirmed in 2021 when the actors were photographed kissing in public in Los Angeles. Spider-Man: Homecoming started filming in June 2016, though Zendaya was officially cast three months prior. The pair met some time during this period with Zendaya making her first appearance on Holland's Instagram in July 2016. Although the two rarely reveal much about their private lives, they make red carpet-appearances together. Earlier, this year Zendaya and Tom were in Mumbai for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

