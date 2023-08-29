The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's series The Idol cancelled after one season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depps series The Idol cancelled

HBO has cancelled its controversial drama series The Idol after just one season which had one five episodes. The show made its debut in June this year, nearly two years after it was ordere to series following director Amy Seimetz and co-creator Sam Levinson taking over as the show's primary director.The show's cancellation doesn't come as much of surprise, given both the critical reception and the show's poor ratings. While some cast members like Da'Vine joy Randolph hinted at the possible second season in interviews, but the show's creative team didn't have a multi-reason arc planned for the series.

The cancellation comes more than a month after Selena Gomez, who previously dated the The Weend was reportedly irked that her real life was seeminly the basis of Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn.

The Idol was one of the HBO's most provocative original programs and we're pleased by the strong audience responce. After much consideration, HBO as well as thre creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creator , cast and crew for their incredible work.

The Idol was ordered to series in November 2021, co-created by Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim with Amy Seimetz. The series also starred Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

