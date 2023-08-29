K-Pop artist Kwon Eun Bi's agency announces legal action against sexual harassment; shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop artist Kwon Eun Bi

Woollim Entertainment has announced they'll take legal measures against individuals responsible for posting sexual harassment and harmful posts targeting Kwon Eun Bi.The agency released the following statement on app Weverse, " Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment artist Kwon Eun Bi has been active and successful in solo activities and she has established herselg as an all-rounder artist thanks to the love of the fans.

Recently, we have come across numerous malicious posts containing sexual harrassment,defamation spreading false information and invasion of privacy related to Kwon Eun Bi in various online communities and social media platforms. We are aware of inappropriate expressions in those posts and through monitoring, we have collected relevant information and susbstantial evidence. We believe that we can no longer overlook to tolerate the severity of the situation, hence we want to address this issue.

In the future, we will do our best to protect our artists by actively collecting evidence related to malicious posts and conducting internal monitoring. If any malicious pots is discovered, we will take strong action without any leniency.

If you come across malicious posts or clear criminal actions related to our artist Kwon Eun Bi, we kindly request that you report them to our official email account. Lastly,Woollim Entertainment will do our best to protect the personal rights of our artists we asl fans to give unsparing love and support to Kwon Eun Bi. Thank you".

For the unversed, Kwon Eun Bi is a South Korean singer. She debuted as a member of the short-lived girl group Ye-A under the stage name Kazoo in 2014, before leaving the group and signing a contract with Woollim Entertainment. In 2018, she participated on the survival show Produce 48, finishing in seventh , which allowed her to debut as member and the leader of the show's girl group Iz*One. Following Iz*One's disbandment, Woollim Entertainment revealed on August 5, 2021, that Eunbi was preparing to debut as a solo singer, her first mini album Open was released on August 24.

