Elvis Presley's revolver sold for 16 million at auction after bidding war

Elvis Presley's prized Smith and Weason model 53 double-action revolver has sold for a whopping $200,000, that is 16 million at auction. The gun was gifted to the singer nine montths before his death at the age of 42 in 1977.According to a report in TMZ, the piece of memorabilia went for $199,750 through Rock Island Auction Company. The final bid more than doubles what the revolver was expected to fetch, with the predicted price being $60,000 to $90,000.

While the Can't help falling in Love hitmaker was known for his velvety-smooth baritone, Elvis also loved collecting guns when he wasn't sending fans into hysterics during his live shows. Elvis would practice his aim at his Graceland shooting range and was known for carrying a gun with him during his concerts in the last years of his life.

According to the Rock Island Auction house website, the Blue Suede Shoes reportedly had 37 firearms and a machine gun at the time of his death, including the revolver. Elvis' revolver was specially engraved by Russell J.Smith, a master engraver at Smith & Wesson in 1976 as special, bi-centennial commemorative gift for the famous entertainer. The other side of the gun includes a gold-embossed minuteman flanked by two silver stars.

The years 1776-1976 are engraved on both sides of the barrel and the custom-made piece also features an 18K gold ramp sight. Sadly, the Hound Dog singer had less than a year to enjoy his custom gift.

