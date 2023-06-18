Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a look at winner Divya Agarwal's ugly fights in season 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DIVYA AGARWAL Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a look at Divya Agarwal's ugly fights in season 1

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. Keeping up with the OTT evolution, the makers, in 2021, came up with a Bigg Boss OTT version hosted by Karan Johar. This year too, the reality show is coming back on OTT but with Salman Khan as host.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 had several popular faces that included Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehjpal, Uorfi Javed, Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Zeeshan Khan, and Karan Nath.

One contestant who grabbed the spotlight from day 1 was Divya Agarwal who also emerged as the winner of the reality show. The reality show queen didn't shy away from putting forth her opinion which landed her in ugly fights with her co-contestants. As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in talks, let's take a look at some of the nasty fights revolving Divya Agarwal.

When Divya Agarwal got uncomfortable with Pratik Sehajpal's stare

The fight broke out while she was handling kitchen duties and wanted to know what the housemates would like to eat for breakfast. During a conversation with Akshara about food, Pratik barged in which ended up in a massive fight wherein he called her names.

Divya broke down after the fight saying she gets uncomfortable by the way Pratik looks at her.

When Divya Agarwal betrayed Shamita Shetty

The duo was never on good terms during the show. Their relationship got worse during a task where they collectively decided to eliminate Moose Jattana. However, Divya betrayed Shamita which did not go well with the latter.

Following this, Shamita barges Raqesh Bapat from speaking to Divya who lashes out at Shamita and calls her insecure and vows to make her life miserable in the house.

When Divya Agarwal gets into an argument with Neha Bhasin over underwear

Divya got irked after she spotted underwear, which belonged to Neha Bhasin, near a wash basin in the washroom. She called it disgusting after which Neha said she didn't ask for her opinion.

The fight escalated further and Neha broke down.

