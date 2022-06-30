After Squid Game, Money Heist Korea sets Netflix viewership record for non-English show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Money Heist Korea

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, the South Korean counterpart of the hugely popular Netflix series 'La Casa de Papel' has raced to the top of the streamer's Global Non-English top ten chart over the last week, reports 'Variety'. As per 'Variety', the series dropped on OTT on June 24, meaning that it only had three days to claim its spot in the chart that covers the period June 20-26. During that time, it was played for 33.7 million hours. The series was also the number one show in South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

'Variety' further states that it joins other Korean shows which have scored well globally for Netflix. In the first half of 2022, shows including 'All Of Us Are Dead', 'Juvenile Justice' and 'Business Proposal' have all reached #1 with global audiences, the company reports. Last year, Netflix and 'Squid Game' helped Korean content reach a new level of global audience consciousness.

A major international hit in its own right, the original "Casa de Papel" featured a group of thieves from diverse backgrounds who break into the Spanish banknote printing facility under the offsite guidance of a mysterious colleague.

The Korean version was intended to inject a layer of Korean cool and visual style to proceedings. It follows eight thieves as they stage a spectacular heist at a mint, this time situated in the newly unified zone between North and South Korea.