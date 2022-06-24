Money Heist Korea Review & Twitter Reactions: High on BTS fever, Netflix series gets thumbs up from fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Money Heist Korea Review & Twitter Reactions

Money Heist Korea Twitter Reactions: The South Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series Money Heist debuted on Netflix on June 24 (Friday). The first part of the Korean show, which has been titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has been one of the most talked about series of the year. The Korean take on the series features Yoo Ji-Tae as The Professor, a strategist criminal mastermind who plans to pull off a heist in the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile, Park Hae-soo, who became popular after playing Cho Sang-woo in Squid Game plays Berlin in the show which also includes Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

Just like the original Spanish series, Money Heist Korea seems to hit the right notes among fans. It is loaded with all the elements which can make a K-drama successful including the ensemble cast, gripping storyline and BTS band's popular song DNA. Check out the rave reviews by the netizens below:

Money Heist Korea is directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun.