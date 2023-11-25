'Zoya would be incomplete without..': Salman Khan on his role in Katrina Kaif's Zoya spin-off

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Tiger 3 was released in cinemas on November 12.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying the success of their latest offering from the Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe, Tiger 3. The OG spies is receiving all the love from the audience across the globe and its worldwide box office collection is speaking for it. In a recent interview with News18, Salman shared his excitement for the idea of a spin-off centered around Katrina's role as Zoya. ''Why not? But Zoya would be really incomplete without Tiger. So, Tiger will have to be there and save the day and the climax even if he’s not there throughout the entire length of the film. An introduction scene of Tiger where he’s doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him, and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important.''

Talking about the possible climax scenes of the spin-off flick, Salman added, ''I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete the task. Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete.''

He also spoke about the possibility of playing a supporting role in a film. In a talk with India Today he said, ''See whoever is going to bring in the audience, needs to be in the poster. If she is bringing in the audience, then she needs to be on the poster. This has nothing to do with male female. You also do this with double heroes and triple heroes.''

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 became his biggest opener ever and collected Rs 43 crore on its opening day.

Latest Entertainment News