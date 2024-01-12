'You want to take a break': Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain amid growing 'differences' inside BB House

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 17 commented in October last year.

Bigg Boss is on the verge of concluding with its 17 edition soon. Things between each housemate including the duo, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, have not been on the right path recently. The two are often seen quarelling and arguing over some topic or the other. In a recent promo shared by the show's makers, the couple are seen sitting in the Garden area and discussing about their recent issues inside the BB House.

The video begins with Vicky asking Ankita why she is upset. In reply, she says she is thinking about their friends inside the BB House and themselves that has been affecting her a lot recently. To this, Vicky says, ''Why does it affect you?'' Ten, Ankita says, I've loved everyone a lot and if everyone thinks she is wrong. It does affect me and the problem is that no one in the house has been able to understand me.'' Ankita also added that she has started being irritated at things.

Watch the promo:

Then, Vicky shares his take and says, ''I feel like there are too many opinions from your end. Why can’t things be normal and we talk nicely to one another something? I’ve noticed that you make faces when you look at me.''

Ankita intervenes and asks Vicky, ''You want to take a break?'' leaving the latter in shock.

Things have not been nice between Ankita and Vicky inside the house recently. Earlier this week, Bigg Boss allowed one family member of each housemate to enter the show to spend quality time with them inside the BB House. Ankita Lokhande's mother was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita expected her mother-in-law to complain about her behavior but instead, she pampered her initially when she entered the house.

Ankita was also seen talking with Vicky's mother in private which eventually turned into an argument.

