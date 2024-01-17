Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi tease new film with a cryptic post | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with his popular web series titled Scam 1992.

After witnessing an unique pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, Bollywood is all set to feature another one with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a film. Both Vidya and Pratik on Tuesday took to their respective Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post, which seems to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart. Both the actors used the same caption, which reads, ''Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!''

Check out thier posts:

The anticipation is palpable as fans speculate about the possible announcement set to be unveiled on January 17.

Netizens reaction

Soon after their posts started trending high online, netizens began reacting to it. One user wrote, ''New movie with vidya balan.'' Another one wrote, ''Is this abt that movie with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz n dat new comer from USA?'' a third user commented, ''Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy (I really hope this is about your new film) WAITING.''

Pratik, Vidya's other projects

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Neeyat alongside Ram Kapoor. She will next be seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's directorial Lovers. As per IMDb, the film will feature Pratik Gandhi in a prominent role and both stars are most likely to make an announcement of this film on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

On the other hand, Pratik was last seen in the web series Scoop, and a Gujarati movie titled Vaahlam Jaao Ne. Apart from this, he has several other projects in the pipeline including Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

