Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Uri fame child actress Riva Arora to feature in Little Princess

Uri fame child actress Riva Arora to feature in Little Princess

Riva Arora is also known for her role of late actress Sridevi's daughter in the film Mom.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 19, 2020 16:07 IST
Riva Arora

Riva Arora

Child artiste Riva Arora, who wooed the audience with her performance in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike", will now feature in actor-producer Parass Saluja's film, which is tentatively titled "Little Princess and the Magic of Matunga".

"It's interesting to do something for kids. Fantasy has always thrilled me and wanted to make something like this since a long time. And now with this film and Riva being the lead, we are absolutely excited and looking forward to this film," Parass said.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The film is a magical drama and revolves around a group of children. It is written and directed by SP Mohit Kumar and produced under Fivelights entertainment and Squarelens Entertainment.

Riva is also known for her role of late actress Sridevi's daughter in the film "Mom".

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X