Tunisha Sharma's mother tried to strangle her once, broke her phone; claims Sheezan Khan's lawyer

Tunisha Sharma's death case is getting uglier by the day. The late actress' family and the accused Sheezan Khan's family have been throwing allegations at each other and have been calling each other the reason behind Tunisha's depression. Earlier, the late actress' mother Vanita Sharma had alleged that Sheezan forced Tunisha to change her religion and his 'various affair' forced her into anxiety. On the other hand, Khan's family claimed that Tunisha's mother and her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal used to suffocate her and controlled her life completely, which left her upset. Now, Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra has alleged that Tunisha's mother tried to strangle her once.

During the press conference where Sheezan Khan's family including his two sisters Falaq and Shafaq addressed the media, the lawyer said, "Tunisha's mom is well aware that Tunisha did not have good equations with her family. After the death of Tunisha's father, she has never celebrated her birthday happily. This was the first time that she planned to celebrate her birthday, years after she last celebrated her birthday with her father. The cops are investigating the relation between Tunisha's mom and Sanjeev Kaushal."

He added, "It was Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her. Post lockdown, Tunisha's mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then."

Mishra further claimed, "Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control her and her finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money." He claimed that Vanita had once slapped her daughter and even tried to strangle her.

Talking about Pawan Sharma, Tunisha's maternal uncle, lawyer Shailendra Mishra claimed that he was the late actress' manager four year ago and was fired because of his controlling nature. He said that he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with Tunisha.

Furthermore, Sheezan Khan's sister, Falak Naazz, who is also an actor, during the presser refuted the claims of Tunisha's mother and said neither her brother nor her family members had forced her to change her religion or wear a burqa (black scarf). Also, Naazz said that the picture was circulated by media channels where she could be seen wearing a burqa was taken during a shoot.

For the unversed, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead in the washroom on the set of the TV serial near Vasai on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day for alleged abetment. In the latest development in the death case, a Vasai court on Tuesday allowed actor Sheezan Khan to keep his hair uncut for a month. The actor had sought exemption from the mandatory hair cut in prison stating that he wanted to maintain continuity of look for the TV productions in which he is acting. The court also asked prison officials to provide Khan security and counselling as per the jail manual.

