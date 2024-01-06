Tiger 3 OTT release: When and Where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger 3 was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger is all set to land on OTT. Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handles to announce the news. However, the streaming platform didn't announce the release date of the actioner. ''We heard the roars, tiger is on his way,'' Prime Video captioned the post.

Tiger 3 Box Office performance

Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali on November 12. The film opened to Rs 43 crore on November 12, Diwali Day, and became the highest opener for Salman Khan. Despite being released on the Diwali Day, the film managed to achieve this milestone. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the second day of its theatrical release. However, by the second week, the business of Tiger 3 slowed down due to Team India's matches at the ICC Men cricket World Cup.

The spy thriller also broke the box office record of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The lifetime collection of Brahmastra at the domestic box office has been Rs 249.57 crores. Tiger 3 defeated it at the domestic box office by doing business of Rs 273.8 crore in 16 days.

About the film

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

