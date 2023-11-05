Tiger 3: Advance booking gross for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film crosses Rs 1 crore within hours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 is all set for its theatrical release on Diwali, November 12. The makers of the film opening advance bookings on November 5 worldwide and the response Tiger 3 is garnering is unmatchable. Within hours, the advance booking gross of the film has already crossed Rs 1 crore mark, as per Sacnilk. As per the report shared by Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has grossed over Rs 90 lakh for its 2D versions and the remaining from IMAX 2D and 4DX versions.

Earlier this week, the makers of Tiger 3 released new promo of the film wherein Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif as Zoya Humaini Rathore defends India from antagonist Emraan Hashmi. In the short promo, confident Emraan is seen challenging Salman and promises him of wiping out India from world's map.

About the film

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy thriller will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles from the previous two editions. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others.

Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Bollywood is turning into a star-studded playground! First, Salman Khan made a cameo in Pathaan, and now it's Shah Rukh Khan's turn in Tiger 3. But the plot thickens with the addition of Hrithik Roshan, the "War" maestro, joining the mix. Get ready for a cinematic spectacle like no other.

The hype around the movie is already high among actor's fans and moviegoers that many trade analysts have already declared the film as blockbuster.

