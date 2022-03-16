Anupam Kher starrer 'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Kashmir Files was made tax-free in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka etc

'The Kashmir Files', a Bollywood film based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax-free in Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Wednesday said the film is inspired by nationalism and accurately depicts the then situation and realities of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir Files will be tax-free in the entire state of Bihar, so that common people can watch the film with ease and convenience," he tweeted in Hindi.

The film was also made tax-free in Uttarakhand. An order in this regard was issued on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had watched the movie on Monday night and praised it, had announced that the Chief Secretary has been asked to make it tax-free.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, and Tripura have also made the film tax-free.

'The Kashmir Files' is being lauded from all corners of the nation. On Wednesday (March 16) the film's team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, along with its producer Abhishek, met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Home Minister posted a picture along with the Kashmir film's team and wrote, "Today, met #TheKashmirFiles team. The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort," he tweeted in Hindi.

Shah added that "The Kashmir Files" is a bold representation of truth and it will work to make the society and the country aware in the direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated. "I congratulate the entire team for making this film. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri," he said.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

-with PTI inputs