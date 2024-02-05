Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taylor Swift to Jay-Z, a look at Grammys 2024 best speeches

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 66th Annual Grammys witnessed several performances from various popular artists. Grammys 2024's most nominated artist and winner of two awards, SZA performed her hit songs Snooze and Kill Bill. Moreover, India shines once again at the 66th Grammys. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan's fusion band Shakti won it in the category of Best Global Music Album Category. Shankar Mahadevan, his team members, and Zakir Hussain were present there to accept the Grammy award. The video of them thanking India and being grateful for the victory is now going viral on social media. Let's have a look at the Grammys 2024 best speeches.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift became the first person to win album of the year four times. During her acceptance speech, she expressed being 'mind blown' at the Grammy stage. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song. For me, the award is the work," said Swift.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z's acceptance speech was all about the Recording Academy's snubs against his wife, Beyoncé. Jay won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and said, "We love y'all. We want y'all to get it right. I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work."

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson won her first Grammy today. “Sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can find the harvest of a lifetime," she said.

Karol G

After winning the best música urbana album, Karol G said, "I promise you to give you my best always, and I hope this is the first of so many."

