Sussanne shares 'once in a lifetime' pic from ex Hrithik Roshan's house as they temporarily move in together

Sussanne Khan recently moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to take care of their sons-Hrehaan and Hridhaan during the lockdown. Sussanne took to Instagram to share a beautiful 'once in a lifetime' photo from the balcony of their house. In the picture, a number of pigeons can be seen gathered on the shore of deserted yet pristine Juhu Beach.
“And on other breaking news,the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters,” she captioned the photo.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Earlier, sharing that Sussanne has moved in to stay with him during coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik expressed his gratitude towards his ex-wife for being supportive. Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”
“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Childhood sweethearts, Hrithik and Sussanne, got married in 2000, just a few months after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. However, their relationship hit the rock bottom and they got divorced in 2014. Even after separating, the two have remained on friends. They often go together on family outings and vacation.