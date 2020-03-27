Sussanne shares 'once in a lifetime' pic from ex Hrithik Roshan's house as they temporarily move in together

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan temporarily move in together to take care of their sons.

Sussanne Khan recently moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to take care of their sons-Hrehaan and Hridhaan during the lockdown. Sussanne took to Instagram to share a beautiful 'once in a lifetime' photo from the balcony of their house. In the picture, a number of pigeons can be seen gathered on the shore of deserted yet pristine Juhu Beach.

“And on other breaking news,the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters,” she captioned the photo.



Earlier, sharing that Sussanne has moved in to stay with him during coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik expressed his gratitude towards his ex-wife for being supportive. Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” he added.

Childhood sweethearts, Hrithik and Sussanne, got married in 2000, just a few months after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. However, their relationship hit the rock bottom and they got divorced in 2014. Even after separating, the two have remained on friends. They often go together on family outings and vacation.