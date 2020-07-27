Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report dismisses any foul play

Image Source : ﻿SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report by Kalina Forensic Lab dismisses any foul play in the actor's death. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence, Mumbai. Last month, Sushant's final post mortem report was handed to the police. The report was signed by a team of five doctors. In the report, the cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. There is no foul play, the report mentioned. Mumbai Police is investigating the actor's death and has questioned several Bollywood personalities to probe the angle of professional rivalry.

The Mumbai Police summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar on Sunday.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said, “In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar’s manager has been summoned, and if needed we’ll summon Karan Johar as well.”

Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team took to Twitter to write about the investigation. "So Karan Johar's manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray's best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations," the tweet read.

The second tweet stated, "How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister's son's best friend's manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye (is it to ensure that sir is not inconvenienced)?"

