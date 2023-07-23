Suriya birthday: Two fans of the actor die during celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURIYA Suriya

Telugu star Suriya turned 48 on July 23. On the occasion, the makers of Kanguva unveiled the first glimpse of the film and fans couldn't stop celebrating. Suriya enjoys a colossal fan following across the South Indian states and wishes are pouring in for his birthday. Amid the festive vibe, two fans of the actor passed away in Andhra Pradesh.

The tragic incident took place when the two fans were arranging a display for the actor and succumbed to electrocution. As per the reports, the fans died while installing a fexi. The incident happened in Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. The reports further stated that the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came in contact with an overhead electric wire and the duo died on the spot. The deceased persons have been identified as N Venkatesh and P Sai.

A similar incident happened in 2022 when a Suriya fan passed away in a road accident. After learning about the incident, the actor paid a visit to his house and condoled his death. He also promised his family to help them financially. The fan was the secretary of Suriya's fan club in Namakkal.

Meanwhile, the first glimpse of Kanguva was dropped on Sunday. Suriya can be seen in a fierce and wild look in the film. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the teaser was released in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Hindi. Besides, Suriya, the film will also see Bollywood actor Disha Patani as a female lead. However, the teaser did not reveal her look.

