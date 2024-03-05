Sooryavansham: Amitabh Bachchan's co-star 'little Bhanu Pratap' is recognisable now, see latest photo here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan's film Sooryavansham released on May 21 in 1999

You must remember Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster movie Sooryavansham. Well, it is not easy to forget. This film has been telecasted so many times that children have memorised its story. Now that we are talking about children, let us also mention the child who appeared in this film, Anand Vardhan. This child entered the film as Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh i.e. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and son. Along with impressing Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh with his values, he also impressed the audience. 25 years have passed since the release of the film and that little boy has now grown up and transformed into a handsome and dashing young man.

Where is Anand Vardhan now?

The person who played the grandson of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and son of Thakur Heera Singh in the movie Sooryavansham is Anand Vardhan. His grandfather has a deep connection with films. Moreover, Anand Vardhan's father PB Srinivas was a well-known singer. Because of him, people associated with the film industry used to visit their houses. Someone from the film Sooryavansham was also visiting PB Srinivas' house when he liked the cuteness of little Anand Vardhan and offered him to work in films. Hence, that is how he started working in films at the age of just 3 years. He worked in about 25 films as a child artist and he also received the Nandi Award for the Best Child Artist Award.

Anand Vardhan kept a distance from films for studies

Anand Vardhan had suddenly distanced himself from films. The reason for this was his studies. He has done B.Tech in Computer Science. After completing his studies, Anand Vardhan has again started connecting with fans through social media. There is news that very soon he will also be seen as a lead actor in a Telugu movie.

