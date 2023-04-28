Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab reacts to Rabya Khan’s statement: 'If she wants to continue..'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab outside the court

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted today in Jiah Khan's case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai. He was accused of allegedly abetting the actress' suicide. Jiah, who was best known for starring in Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," said Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.'

Sooraj’s mother, Zarina Wahab, is overjoyed that justice has been done and cannot thank God enough for finally bringing the truth to light in front of the entire world. She said in a statement, "Kehte hain na bhagwaan ke ghar der hai, andher nahi. This was an excellent illustration of it. 10 years is a long time, but God is amazing. He’s given us all a sigh of relief. Mujhe sirf upar wale par hi bharosa tha,” she says breathing a sigh of relief".

While the Pancholi family is celebrating the victory, Jiah Khan's mother Rabya Khan said that she will continue fighting and seek justice for her daughter. On Rabya's statement, Zarina replied, “Usko maine Allah he hawaale kar dia hai and wahi jawaab dega. I have nothing to say to her. God always serves justice and he did it this time as well. Jo Rabya ke saath karna hai, wo Allah karega. If she wants to continue fighting, let her do it. She also knows what the truth is. Maloom hone ke baad bhi woh aisa kar rahi hai, toh it’s her personal lookout. I don’t have anything to add to that.”

“We never begged for assistance. Na kuch maanga, humne na kisi ke aage haath phelaaye. Sirf supar waale se hi dua maangte the aur upar wale ne humaari sunn li. He took his own time, par insaaf toh mila. Bahut saari cheezein hui in 10 saalon mein. Jo hona nahi tha, wo ho gaya. But what can we do now. We can’t change what has happened. 10 saal nikal gaye par lagta hai ki jaise sab kal ki baat hai", she added.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case

For the unversed, on June 3, 2013, Bollywood actress Jiah Khan had been discovered dead at her Mumbai residence. On the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by the deceased actress, her then boyfriend Sooraj was accused of aiding her suicide. After 10 years, the actor has been acquitted of all charges.

Also Read: Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi's first statement after being acquitted; 'TRUTH Always Wins'

Also Read: Swara Bhasker shares video in support of wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan | Watch

Latest Entertainment News