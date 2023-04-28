Swara Bhasker shares video in support of wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is known for her upfront opinions regarding several issues. Recently she made some headlines for her wedding with political leader Fahad Ahmad and now the daunting actress has come forward in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment. Swara has shared a long video urging people to support the protest.

Sharing the video she wrote, "Shameful that our top International athletes are forced to protest on streets against sexual harassment but accused BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the govt. #IStandWithMyChampions. Sack & investigate #BrijBhushanSharanSingh", she captioned a video on her social media handles".

A part of the clip stated, "Jo hua hai yeh humaare samaaj ka ek bahut sharmanaak sach darshaata hai, woh hai ye ki agar is desh me koi yaun utpeedan kare jo satta se sambhandit hai, khaaskar ki ruling party me hai, toh unke saath kuch nahi hoga (What has happened shows a very shameful truth of our society, that is if someone in this country, who is in the power, especially belonging to the ruling party, commits sexual harassment, then nothing will happen to him)".

What is wrestlers' protest all about?

In January this year, top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the Ministry.

