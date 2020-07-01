Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha, R Balki, Nandita Das among celebs spreading human rights awareness

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, along with filmmakers R Balki, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, Saket Chaudhary and Ruchi Narain, have lent their voice to the podcasts, United for Human Rights.

In the podcasts, the celebrities will share motivational stories about their struggles and successes.

They will also provide information about rights from the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution, giving practical information about what the right is, what the laws regarding it are, what are the major issues surrounding it are and how it relates to everyday life.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen talking about the "Right to Education", while R Balki will share information about "Freedom of Expression". Nandita Das will throw light on the issue of caste discrimination while Ashwini Iyer Tiwari will speak about domestic violence.

"Artistes are not only the most admired members of society, but the most listened to, so we teamed up with some of the artists with the biggest hearts and biggest voices to lend those voices to the human right they most care about and the response has been overwhelming. Our goal is to reach the maximum number of Indians with these brave artists' motivational stories about their struggles, successes and passionate ideas on how to bring this right to life, as well as the practical information about basic rights so that, through awareness of these rights, we can help bring equality, peace and unity to the country, at this time of crises," said Sheena Chohan, South Asia Ambassador for United for Human Rights.

